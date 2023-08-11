EDWARDSVILLE - Thursday was an emotional day for Madison County Sheriff's Office members and Captain Kristopher M. Tharp as he spent his last day in uniform.

Capt. Tharp, DSN 307, signed off for the last time with the Madison County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon. The emotion felt by Capt. Tharp and those who signed off with him through all the years with the sheriff's office was obvious. Capt. Tharp is a Wood River native.

The sheriff's office issued this statement: "Congratulations to Captain Kristopher M. Tharp, DSN 307 on his retirement. Captain Tharp started at the Sheriff's Office in 1999 after serving as a police officer in Missouri for two years. Over the past 24 years, Captain Tharp has served as a patrol deputy, detective, patrol sergeant, Investigations lieutenant, and captain as jail administrator.

"Captain Tharp has been a member of the Major Case Squad since 2004, ILEAS Crisis Negotiator, founder and president of Madison County TRIAD, Graduate of FBI National Academy, Village of Bethalto Police Commissioner, Elder Abuse Task Force, and the Southern Illinois Child Death Taskforce.

"We thank you for your 26 years of service within Madison County and beyond. Congrats again Captain Tharp."

Captain Tharp had this comment: "I feel so blessed to have spent the last 26 years with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and those I have worked with in the office. I have had a lot of friends calling me and recalling the good times we had together when my retirement was announced. I am filled with gratitude that the good Lord has kept me safe and hope he continues to do that with my wife, Jamie, and Tyler, who are still in law enforcement with the office."

Tharp thanked his wife and two sons, Tyler, and Cameron, for always standing by him during his law enforcement career.

"Jamie has always supported me and I think it is really important I spend more time with them and just enjoy our time together," Capt. Tharp said.

