Captain Jim's Fireworks is open in West Alton, MO! Having had to close temporarily due to the recent flooding, all fireworks were taken out of the building and moved to higher ground, now everything is back in order! After remodeling, the building’s like new and is open 24 hours a day until the 5th of July.

Captain Jim's Fireworks is family owned and has been in business since 1947; they know the secret to their long-standing success is to offer better product at much lower prices. An exclusive ‘NO DUD’ guarantee means standing behind everything they sell – if it’s a dud (or doesn’t perform well), bring it back and they’ll replace it for free, no questions ask! Other than the best selection and lower prices, why should you make Captain Jim’s your go-to firework dealer? Because they care about customer satisfaction; as a family owned business, open all year around, reputation means everything –honesty and integrity are the basis of their business.

Size of the tent or offers like ‘4 for the price of 1’ don’t mean best selection or price – after 66-years in the business – Captain Jim knows the fireworks that get the most complements, are most popular and will keep your fireworks celebration going longest into the night.

The friendly staff will impress you with their knowledge about their products. Their goal is to help you pick the items that will make your fireworks celebration the best it can be. Captain Jim’s Fireworks carry only quality products from manufacturers like Brothers, Cannon and Showtime – Captain Jim’s is the only fireworks store in the area to carry Time Bandit brand fireworks from the hit show Deadliest Catch. Check them out online at www.captainjimsfireworks.com or on Facebook.com/captainjim.

If you are coming from Illinois, cross the Clark Bridge, and take the first left turn after the light at highway 67 and route 94.

From Missouri, take 270 to highway 367 north (toward Alton, IL), after 4-miles, take the second right turn after crossing the Lewis Bridge.

Lost? Call: 636-753-2120

