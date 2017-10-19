CHICAGO – The Capital Development Board announced this week that a recent renovation project for Triton College received an award of excellence for preservation and adaptive reuse at the AIA Northeast Illinois Design Awards 2017.

The project at Triton College renovated an outdated industrial arts building into a state-of-the-art training and teaching center for the growing health care industry. Construction completed in spring 2015 on budget and on time for the college’s academic needs. The building received a LEED Certification of Silver.

“The health careers building at Triton College is innovative and state-of-the-art,” said Capital Development Board Senior Project Manager Bruce Locke. “The renovations were needed to ensure that Triton students have the resources to receive a high quality education and prepare for a career in the booming health care field.”

The Capital Development Board partnered with FGM Architects Inc. for architecture and interior design needs and George Sollitt Construction Co. for general contracting. The programmatic goal for the health careers building was to condense all of Triton College’s health fields into a singular building while providing space for growth and flexibility for emerging innovations in the healthcare industry. The team worked to renovate and build classroom settings that closely mimic facilities where in students will eventually work.

Triton College is a premier two-year institution in River Grove, Ill. The college offers over 100 degree and certificate programs with an enrollment of 10,000 students annually.

