GRANITE CITY - Granite City Superintendent Stephanie Cann has issued a follow-up statement to the false alert for an active shooter at Granite City High School on Wednesday.

Cann said the following: "As communicated earlier today, the Granite City Police Department was alerted to a possible threat at Granite City High School. GCPD responded, swept the complex, and found the threat to be non-credible. At no time were any students or staff in danger. There are no words to describe the appreciation we have for our local first responders, as well as responders from across the area.

"Their response demonstrated how seriously the district and our partners take the safety of our students and staff. It is comforting to know how dedicated these men and women are to the protection and service of our community. This afternoon we were informed that the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center (STIC) received hoax active shooter calls at seven Illinois schools this morning."

Cann continued and said it is possible these are linked to similar threats in Illinois and communities around the U.S.

"While the STIC currently has no information concerning credible threats related to school safety, they advise law enforcement, public safety, and private sector security officials to remain vigilant and report all suspicious behavior to local police agencies," she said. "I know that I have repeatedly said that the safety of our students and staff is a priority for the district; our actions today are a reflection of this commitment."

Granite City Police Major Nick Novacich said he was impressed and thankful for the response of the other law enforcement agencies to the scene in Granite City. He added that their assistance made the situation a lot more manageable, especially with early dismissal.

