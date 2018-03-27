ALTON - The Alton Police Department is hosting another Canine Classic Golf Tournament following a two-year hiatus.

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the golf tournament will be held at Woodlands Golf Course on June 30, 2018, with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. The cost of the event is $300 for a foursome (or $80 a person) if registered under the "early bird" period, which lasts until June 1. The department is also seeking sponsors for the event with packages ranging from $100 - $1,500.

The money being raised will be used to purchase a third dog for the department and pay for its training - an overall cost of approximately $12,000. Hejna said a police vehicle has to also be outfitted for the canine officer, which is another high price tag in itself.

"Ultimately, we would like to bring a third dog into the program," she said. "We bought a second dog in 2013 through community donations. Since then, the money has gone to support canines and the program. It goes to handlers if they need items above and beyond normal stuff. We bought a full-body bite suit, so dogs can have more realistic training, and we use it for general maintenance on special equipment for K-9 cars, to make sure the dogs are safe and comfortable while the officer is out on call."

More information can be found on the department's Facebook page, and registration can be sent to Officer Hejna via email at hejna@altonpolice.com.

Hejna said shirts for the tournament are receiving a redesign from previous years and will be available at the beginning of summer.

