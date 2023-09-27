ALTON - Bring your furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market on Saturday, Sept 30th from 8 a.m. until noon for a morning full of fun just for them.

At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Hope Animal Rescues, there will be many activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about many local animal welfare charities and services for your pets. Rescue agencies will be holding an adopt-a-thon, so if you are looking for a new best friend come meet some loveable dogs who need a good home.

Features of the event include a Pet Parade at 10 a.m., and a costume contest which will be voted on via social media. Bring your dog dressed to impress, because the winner of the costume contest will receive a $20 gift certificate to Petco.

There will be face painting, balloon animals, and activities for pets and families. Vendors will be selling pet-related products such as handmade dog treats, toys, bandanas, clothing, collars, bow ties, and pet portraits. Information will be available on local veterinarians, therapy dogs and more. You can even get prepared for your holiday cards early by having your dog pose for a photo with Santa!

Information will be provided on the 3-acre Alton Dog Park located at Russell Commons Park; annual fees are $25 for Alton residents, or $35 for non-residents.

Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton and runs every Saturday morning through October 21st.

For more info, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Events or contact Sara McGibany – Alton Main Street, Executive Director at sara@altonmainstreet.org.

