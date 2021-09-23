ALTON – The public is invited to bring their furry friends to the Canine Carnival at the Alton Farmer’s & Artisans’ Market on Sat, Sept 25th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. At this free event organized by Alton Main Street and Trinity’s Way, there will be activities to enjoy and pet-related vendor booths to browse. Plus, you can learn about local animal welfare charities and services for your pets.

Meet at the Bunkhouse Joe Coffee booth for a Pet Parade at 10:00 a.m., and bring your dog dressed to impress because the winner of the costume contest will receive a $25 gift certificate to Petco.

Vendors will be selling pet-related products such as handmade collars, bandanas, and bow ties, healthy homemade pet treats, organic dog shampoo, and puppy paw balm.

Water and shade sources and plenty of grass will be available to keep pets comfortable. Leashed pets that are well-behaved in crowds only, please. The Market is held in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street and runs through October 16th on Saturday mornings.

For more info, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com.



Alton Main Street – engaging our community in the continued renewal of our historic downtown district and Mississippi River heritage by cultivating an attractive center of economic and social activity.

