EDWARDSVILLE - Family members and friends of the six workers who lost their lives in the collapse of an Amazon Warehouse in Edwardsville will hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 17 at the site of the facility at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South in Edwardsville, IL.

Rep. Cori Bush will join Amazon workers, Missouri Workers Center, Warehouse Workers for Justice, United for Respect, and State Senator Christopher Belt to honor and remember the Amazon workers who lost their lives during the tornado that struck Amazon's DLI4 facility on December 10th.

At the vigil, members of the Edwardsville community will remember the lives of the deceased and organizers will call on Amazon to provide answers about what happened with the workers on that tragic night.

The vigil is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Facebook.

The region's hearts go out to the families and co-workers of the deceased.

In memory of:

Deandre S. Morrow,28, of Belleville, IL

Kevin D. Dickey,62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope,29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb,34,of Troy, Missouri

Larry E. Virden,46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen,26, of Edwardsville, Illinois

