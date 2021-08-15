Candlelight Vigil Set For Cafazza Family At 8 P.M. On August 15, 2021, At CM's Hauser Field
BETHALTO - A candlelight vigil has been organized for 8 p.m. Sunday at Civic Memorial High School's Hauser Field for the Cafazza family killed in a tragic accident on Friday night in Foster Township.
The two-vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, Foster Township, Illinois on Friday, August 13, 2021. The victims are identified as:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
John A. Cafazza 55 YOA
White/Male
Bethalto, Illinois
And
Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA
White/Female
Bethalto, Illinois
And
Dominic J. Cafazza 12 YOA
White/Male
Bethalto, Illinois
The Cafazza family was pronounced deceased at the scene in Foster Township Friday night by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Wofford.
More like this:
Related Video: