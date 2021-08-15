BETHALTO - A candlelight vigil has been organized for 8 p.m. Sunday at Civic Memorial High School's Hauser Field for the Cafazza family killed in a tragic accident on Friday night in Foster Township.

The two-vehicle motor vehicle crash occurred at McCoy Road and Bethalto Road, Foster Township, Illinois on Friday, August 13, 2021. The victims are identified as:

John A. Cafazza 55 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA

White/Female

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Dominic J. Cafazza 12 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois

The Cafazza family was pronounced deceased at the scene in Foster Township Friday night by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Wofford.

