CARROLLTON - A candlelight vigil will be held soon for Amy Baumgartner Faltin, a 39-year-old Greene County woman who went missing over three months ago.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at the Greene County Courthouse in Carrollton.

Matthew Hamby, a member of the Help Find Amy Faltin/Baumgartner Facebook group, announced the vigil last month and encouraged attendees to “come light the courthouse for Amy!”

Faltin is described as a white female with hazel eyes, brown hair, and tattoos on her face, neck, and arms. She is approximately 5 feet tall and 140 pounds.

She was reportedly last seen on July 12, 2023, somewhere east of Carrollton.

For more information and updates, see the Help Find Amy Faltin/Baumgartner Facebook group. Anyone with information about Faltin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-384-9694.

