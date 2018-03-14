Note: David Parker is a candidate for state representative. These are his views.

As my first act of office I would introduce; with or without cosponsors, a comprehensive farming finance reform bill. I would ask for financial institutions to offer the same debt restructuring and re-aging of interest available to corporations and wealthy individuals. I would seek to level the financial playing field.

No more never-ending tax abatement for big-box stores. My office will lean on municipal leaders to stop offering free land to Wal-Mart, Target, and huge corporate retailers on an indefinite basis. I will put forth a bill setting limits on tax abatements. Expanding rural development loans with low or no interest for first-time homebuyers and downtown merchants. End duplication of services at the state level to streamline our state government and end wasteful spending.

End license branches, moving motor vehicle and licensing to county courthouses in similar fashion as the state of Iowa did almost 20 years ago. Licensing would remain a state service administered by the counties. With the savings of revenue, I will seek to fund small business and home buying expansion.

My office in Springfield will run on a skeleton staff, permanently; as if "unnecessary workers" have been mandatorily furloughed in a shutdown. My district office will run in likewise fashion, it will be located in a downtown business district and only open three days weekly or by appointment. I would be open to sharing the space with one or more commercial tenants. I will also make house calls as requested and as my schedule permits.

I will seek to end the monotonous stranglehold of temporary agencies have on our places of industry. No more endless 90-day renewal contracts for employees. I will seek to attract, obtain, nurture and grow union employment (and allow, encourage and spur unionization of "fast food") and likewise encourage union expansion in every form and fashion; with the full force my office affords me.

I will seek to hike minimum wage to as high as $12 or more an hour.

Even though Illinois has a balanced budget amendment, it has proven to be ineffective.

I will seek and work toward a true balanced budget amendment. One which requires Illinois to spend in a year to match up with how much revenue was actually taken in.

