(ALTON, IL) -- By looking, you would not know James Fletcher and Robert Fox have beat cancer not just once -- but twice. The survivors are full of energy and ready to tee-up…anytime.

In 2002, James’ doctors found a malignant tumor in his left lung. After winning that battle, a new tumor appeared in 2008, but this time it was in his right lung. James endured another surgery

followed by more chemotherapy and radiation treatments with Dr. James Piephoff and the Oncology Team of Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

“They told my wife I had nine months to live, but I decided I wasn’t going to let it get me down. I went through nine rounds of chemo and 32 radiation treatments. I was down to 125 pounds,” James said. “Now, every morning I’m happy to be alive. I like Dr. Piephoff and his staff. We had a good time. I know I had cancer, but I had a good time there.”

Like James, Robert Fox received care through Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. In the fall of 2005, Robert received his diagnosis of prostate cancer. After surgery, he received 27 radiation treatments from Dr. Piephoff. When the cancer showed up again, Robert took it all in stride.

“Things have been positive ever since. All of the staff are nice and friendly. I could relate to them and make conversation with them. I really appreciate them,” Robert said.

Both men are now free of cancer. And both men will be participating on a cancer survivors team in a June 9 Saint Anthony’s Foundation golf fundraiser, benefitting Saint Anthony’s cancer program.

The Foundation’s 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 9 at Lockhaven Golf Club with a 12:45 p.m. shotgun start. St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Famer Red Schoendienst will greet players and fans alike, along with Fredbird and his Team Fredbird cheerleaders.

Proceeds from the golf tournament benefit Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. Since 2001, the event has raised $775,000 for Saint Anthony’s cancer program.

For more information about the tournament, call Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5204.

