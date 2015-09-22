ALTON – Area cancer survivors and their families can experience a celebration of survivorship at OSF Saint Anthony’s annual Cancer Survivors Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, September 24, in The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey.

This year’s guest speaker will be Emmy award-winning meteorologist, Mike Roberts. He will share his personal journey as a cancer caregiver. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Team, including physician specialists, James Piephoff, M.D., radiation oncologist, and Manpreet Sandhu, M.D., medical oncologist and hematologist, will be on hand to meet the survivors and their families.

Registration begins at 5 p.m., with dinner and entertainment to follow. To register for the free dinner and celebration, call (618) 465-2264.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has been accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for providing excellence in cancer care. The Commission on Cancer has ranked OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence in the top 75 treatment centers in America.

Dr. Piephoff is a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He completed his fellowship and residency at Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. Dr. Piephoff serves as Chief of Staff for OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Dr. Sandhu is a graduate of Government Medical College in Chandigarh, India. She completed her fellowship and residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. Dr. Sandhu is board certified in Medical Oncology and Hematology, as well as in Internal Medicine.

