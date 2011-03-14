Monday, March 7th, 2011 Miche Bag of St Louis Metro was on site at the Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis to donate $1920 from their January& February team Hope sales. The support for this program is so impressive and the impact we are all making is awesome. Over $1,200,000 has been donated collectively nationwide since January 2010 from the efforts

of Miche Bag distributors and their corporate offices.

You can get involved by purchasing a Hope Shell or by organizing a fund raiser contact, Joyce Cannon at 618-567-5305 to learn more.

The Mission of the Cancer Support Community:

Article continues after sponsor message

To ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.

Offer free professionally led support groups, educational workshops, and mind/body classes in their Des Peres facility as well as other St. Louis area locations.

Help survivors overcome the physical and emotional difficulties of cancer treatment with resources for both them and their families. Such resources are Support Groups, Networking Groups, Education seminars, and Monthly Wellness Lectures. www.cancersupportstl.org

Photo: L - R Mike Cannon, Owner Miche Bag of St Louis Metro, Joyce Cannon,

Owner, Miche Bag of St Louis Metro, Laura Rossmann, Executive Director

Cancer Support Community and Janet Popelka, Development Director Cancer

Support Community

More like this: