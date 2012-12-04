ALTON, IL - December 4, 2012 - Tia McGraff, international touring songstress, brings holiday warmth to the stage at Jacoby Arts Center on Sunday, December 16 starting at 7 p.m. This will be McGraff's third engagement at Jacoby, and with good reason.

Tia McGraff has written and recorded with music legends Randy Bachman and Dan Hill, and has established herself in the Americana/Folk scene as an entertainer who "not only captures her audience, but holds them spellbound until her last haunting note fades out."

McGraff met her musical and life partner, Tommy Parham, when the two were living in Nashville, Tennessee. Together they write and record their own CDs, and perform for audiences ranging from main stage festivals - the coveted Bluebird Café in Nashville - headlining in soft seater concert halls. They share the success of an international fan base, major film/TV placements, chart topping single releases, and the sheer joy of making music for their fans!

Tia McGraff's lyrics are often compared to those of Joni Mitchell and her voice to that of an early Linda Ronstadt. As one of Tia's fans exclaimed, "She makes my soul rest."

"Tia is a fantastic singer with her own vocal personality which reminds me of an early Linda Ronstadt. She is a very intuitive songwriter who knows what a song needs to make it tick. She's a joy to work with. It's just a matter of time till that magic moment when everyone agrees it's Tia's time," said Randy Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive and the Guess Who.

Article continues after sponsor message

So make Sunday evening, December 16, a memorable musical evening. It's your time with Tia, as well as to enjoy the Holiday Show exhibition in the Gallery and Artist Shop Holiday Sale at Jacoby.

Jacoby's doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors 65+ and students. A cash bar beverage bar will be available. Individual tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, Lost Arts & Antiques of Edwardsville, or by phone at 618-462-5222. Season tickets (12 individual admissions) are also available through Jacoby Arts Center: $75 regular admission; $60 seniors and students.

LIVE at Jacoby is sponsored, in part, by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM-Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center's hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with late hours on Thursdays until 8 p.m. The Center is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

For more information about Jacoby Arts Center and any of its programs and services, visit our website at www.jacobyartscenter.org, email us at info@jacobyartscenter.org, call 618.462.5222, or stop in at the Center.

More like this: