EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville kicked off the new academic year with enthusiasm and excitement as students started their first day of classes Monday, Aug. 21. The SIUE community came alive with students, faculty, and staff reconnecting and embarking on another year of learning and growth.

“The buzz around campus on the first day of class is electric,” said Miriam Roccia, interim vice chancellor for student affairs. “New and returning students are eager to get the new academic year underway, meet their classmates, faculty, and find their classrooms.”

Faculty and staff volunteers were stationed around campus with “Ask Me” signs eager to answer questions, give directions, and provide help.

Monday also kicks off the Cougar Welcome, a two-week stretch of events to connect students to the SIUE campus and its resources. Events include resource and volunteer fairs, affinity celebrations, game nights, an ice cream social and more.

“Cougar Welcome will spotlight ways that students, both new and returning, can connect with one another both on and off campus,” Roccia added. “Cougar Welcome culminates with the Bronze Boot game on Saturday, Sept. 2 when SIUE's soccer teams battle Saint Louis University at CITYPARK. Events like these provide opportunities for students to strengthen their connections."

For a full list of events visit siue.edu/kimmel/events/cougar- welcome .

