COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville scored three times against a tough Lincoln-Way West squad, but the Warriors prevailed 43-19 in a second-round football playoff game on the road in Collinsville.

Joey Campagna demonstrated unbelievable breakaway speed in the contest with five rushing scores and 132 yards on the ground. Chase Reynolds ran for 95 yards on three carries and that included one 69-yard touchdown run.

Collinsville quarterback Darren Pennell was 17 of 36 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 41 yards with 13 carries on the ground.

After an Amari Rogers-Parrott interception, the Kahoks scored on a 24-yard pass from Pennell to Ryan McIntyre. The kick was good after the touchdown catch.

The Warriors amassed 23 points before Collinsville scored again in the first half.

Pennell connected with Reynolds for a 10-yard touchdown score.

Reynolds's 69-yard run was in the fourth quarter.

Collinsville finishes with a 6-5 overall record, but the accomplishment of a key first-round playoff win and a solid performance in week two.

