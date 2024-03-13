ALTON - Camp Electric and Engineering celebrated their new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 9, 2024.

Located at 4521 Alton Commerce Parkway in Alton, the family-owned business offers commercial and residential electrical contracting services to the Riverbend community. They also specialize in solar. With the new office and warehouse in Alton, President Jonathan Wolff expects the company to continue growing.

“We’ve been real excited about how the business has started and we’ve grown a lot in the last two years. We went from a smaller facility to this facility with plenty of office space and warehouse space, and we feel like we’ll just keep growing and continuing on,” Wolff said. “Alton has treated us nice. They’re a great place and we love being a part of the community and having business in the Alton area.”

Wolff noted that Camp Electric and Engineering started in Alton in 1950, and they’ve made a point to keep the company in Alton. He said the new facility will better accommodate the business, and a new warehouse will store their equipment so they are prepared to serve people across the region.

“Something that’s really great about this company is that it’s a family company and I’ve known the family for quite some time, so it’s just great to get to continue that and get to see the family being here and growing,” said Kelly Rawlings, the office manager. “We’re really excited to be here and to see where everything takes us in the future.”

This family atmosphere is also important to John Thyer, a project manager with Camp Electric and Engineering. He said the company is growing, and like Wolff and Rawlings, he is excited to see what happens in the next few years.

“You know everybody you work with. You have relationships. You can trust people,” Thyer explained. “It’s just a small enough company where everybody gets along with everybody and it’s a good place to work. When we started, there were five electricians here. We’re now almost 30 electricians working across five or six counties. We have work as far out as Waterloo, Illinois up to Carrollton. We’re busy and we're growing.”

For more information about Camp Electric and Engineering, visit their official website at CampElectricInc.com.

