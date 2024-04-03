WOOD RIVER - Junior Camey Adams is an outstanding East Alton-Wood River High School student-athlete.

Adams is an Oilers girls volleyball player and a key player on the East Alton-Wood River softball team this spring.

She is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Adams said her mom, Casey, and younger sister, Peyton, have supported her through her entire athletic career. She has also maintained straight A's through her EAWR academic career and was recently inducted into National Honor Society.

Adams has played on rec teams since she was about age 10.

"What I love most about sports is it has helped strengthen my friendships with the girls I play with and they have made me into a team player," she said.

She plans to pursue a college major in biology and wants to go into the medical field in the future.

Adams is a right-side/middle hitter in girls volleyball. She also plays for Riverbend Volleyball Academy and Bluff City Elite teams.

Again congrats to Camey Adams on her selection as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

