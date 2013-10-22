Breden Financial Group announced their attendance at the Cambridge Ignite conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. The annual conference set a new participation record with over 1,000 Cambridge advisors gathering to share best practices, engage with company executives, and learn about the new technical advancements available.

New Technology Solutions Announced for Rep-Advisors

A new technology solution, WealthPort, was highlighted by Amy Webber, Cambridge’s president, as she addressed Cambridge’s managed account experience for advisors and their clients.

“WealthPort is on the forefront of managed account options for rep-advisors,” said Amy Webber, Cambridge’s president. “We are introducing it in staged releases to our rep-advisors that will culminate in a complete managed account function that is fully integrated into a flexible workstation,” Webber added.

WealthPort includes turnkey asset management wrap account solutions with model portfolios managed by nationally recognized investment strategists, as well as asset management account solutions managed by rep-advisors. This complete managed account solution will integrate proposal generation, account process, investment model management, trade order management, fee billing and other reporting including performance.

Cambridge Advisors donate over $53,000 to the East Valley Firefighters Charities

Ignite attendees donated over $53,000 to the East Valley Firefighters Charities. Each year, Cambridge Ignite selects a regional non-profit organization as its conference charity, with preference given to non-profit efforts actively supported by Cambridge advisors.

Recognition of Rep-Advisors Completing Practice Management Coaching Programs

Cambridge reported that the 1,000 plus attendees at its Ignite 2013 conference in Scottsdale included a celebration among 112 rep-advisors for completing this year’s Vision, Focus and Recharge, Practice Management coaching programs.

Cambridge also announced its new mentoring program, Synergy Exchange, is now open to all interested rep-advisors. Synergy Exchange was first launched as part of Cambridge’s engagement with women advisors.

Article continues after sponsor message

About Breden Financial Group

Breden Financial Group is a financial services firm offering individual investment guidance , Insurance and Risk consultation, and Retirement guidance, with offices in Jerseyville, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri.

Contact: Phil Breden, Owner, Breden Financial Group, Phone 618 498 6166, 800 768 0895. Email: phil@bfgrworld.com Website:www.bfgrworld.com or find me on LinkedIn.

Phillip Breden is a Registered Representative of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker Dealer, Member FINRA SIPC. Breden Financial Group and Cambridge are not affiliated, although associate.s or employees of Breden Financial Group may be Regeistered representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

About Cambridge

Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. (Cambridge), member FINRA/SIPC, is an independent, privately owned broker-dealer with over 2,400 independent registered representatives and $53.4 billion assets under management.

Cambridge was recognized as one of the Best of Iowa Businesses1 and has been named among the Top Workplaces in Iowa the last three years2. Cambridge also provides innovative fee programs and a full menu of commission offerings to advisors across the nation. Recognized in the industry as The Fee Experts®3, Cambridge has been ranked a fee leader among independent broker-dealers for 13 consecutive years4.

1 IA Biz magazine, “Best of Iowa Businesses,” 2010

2 Des Moines Register, “Top Workplaces in Iowa” 2011, 2012, 2013

3 THE FEE EXPERTS® is a registered trade mark of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. for its investment advisory service for investment managers.

4 Financial Planning magazine, June “FP50”, Top 50 Independent Broker-Dealer Issue, 2001-2013.

Securities offered through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Cambridge Investment Group, Inc.





More like this: