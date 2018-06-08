MARYVILLE - On Tuesday, June 26th from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., the Cambridge House of Maryville will host a Job Fair event. Multiple departments will be accepting resumes for all shifts. The community is specifically hiring for Certified Nursing Assistants and Dietary Staff.

All who attend and fill out an application on site will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

The Cambridge House is located at 6960 State Route 162 in Maryville, Illinois. For additional information, visit www.cambridgehouse-maryville-slf.com or call 618-288-2211.

