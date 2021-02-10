In honor of Black History Month, the Illinois State Police Recruitment section, the Illinois Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, and ISP Public Information Office is highlighting various ISP troopers during the month of February.

COLLINSVILLE - Sergeant Calvin Dye Jr. followed his father, Calvin Dye Sr. in the ranks as a state trooper. Calvin Dye Sr. is now the St. Clair County coroner.

Calvin Jr. is carrying on his father's previous law enforcement legacy with ISP and at one time was the public information officer for the local agency. He is a 17-year member of ISP. Calvin Jr. has been a very visible member of ISP in the region with his years of work.

Calvin has said in the past there is no doubt his father influenced him greatly in his decision to be a state trooper. But he added: "I have always loved being around others and helping people since college. I knew in my heart that becoming an Illinois State Trooper would afford me the opportunity to make a positive impact on some of the people I would be encountering."

Calvin Jr. said he is also the proud husband and father of two children.

"I currently serve on the East Belleville Illinois Board Of Directors, McKendree University Alumni Board, and also a volunteer boys varsity basketball coach at Belleville West High School," he said.

He describes coordinating the Team Youth Police Camp as one of his greatest moments as a state trooper.

"Watching the transformation in the kids by the middle of the week is something to watch," he said. "It is very rewarding watching the kids walk across the graduation stage after six long days of intense physical training and classroom curriculum."

"This is not just a job, but it is a great career to provide for your family. The ISP offers so many different facets within our agency, which makes us one of the most desired law enforcement agencies to work for in the country."

Calvin Jr. said diversity is important in law enforcement because as a police officer, "You are dealing with people from different cultural backgrounds on a daily basis. Having members of your agency from a variety of different backgrounds can help change some of the negative perceptions affiliated with law enforcement."

He closed by saying: "Diversity within an agency substantiates that law enforcement officers share, or understand some of the same experiences as those from other cultures which is paramount to building public trust."

