Alton, IL – Strong male leadership sets the tone for the household, and Calvary Baptist Church is calling all men and boys to an event full of fun, good food, prizes – and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Calvary, 1422 Washington Ave. in Alton, is the site for a “Sportsmen’s Feast” at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. There will be plenty of activities geared toward the outdoorsman, a meal that will also include a table for tasting a variety of wild game, plus plenty of door prizes and a chance to win a Benelli Super Black Eagle 2, in addition to other valuable hunting gear.

“There are a lot of men in the area who love to hunt, love to go fishing and do other things outdoors,” says Wade Dobson, the minister to students at Calvary Baptist Church and one of the event’s organizers. “We want them to come and have a good time, but we also want to take a good, hard look at our responsibilities as men.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Toward that end, Paige Patterson will be the featured speaker after the meal and before the door prizes are handed out. Patterson is a member of Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association. He has hunted all over the world, especially in Africa where he has hunted in Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Botswana. As a scuba diver, he has dived the Red Sea, the Great Barrier Reef, the Andaman Sea, Belize and elsewhere. He has visited many of the Natural Wonders of the World and 120 nations. During the 1960s, he ran a coffee house ministry in the New Orleans French Quarter and worked with biker gangs and prostitutes.

The Sportsmen’s Feast will begin on the Calvary Baptist Church parking lot at 5 p.m. with several outdoor-related activities. The event then moves inside the church’s Gymnasium for a meal including barbecue and side items. The event is for men only. Fathers are encouraged to bring their sons and grandfathers are encouraged to bring their grandsons.

Tickets to the Sportsmen’s Feast are $5 in advance and can be purchased at the church office or through the church’s Web site at www.calbap.org. Tickets will be $10 at the door. For more information, call Calvary Baptist Church at 618-462-8816.

More like this: