Calling all vendors! We are looking for vendors/crafters to sell your products at the Butterfly Festival held at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Friday, August 10 and/or Saturday, August 11th. We are also looking for anyone interested in participating in a tailgate sale (like a rummage sale) on Saturday, August 11th from 8:00 am until noon. The cost is $20.00. The tailgate sale is open to all public wanting to sell items. If you are interested in either please contact Resurrection Lutheran Church at 618-466-2788.

