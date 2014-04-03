Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering a very magical night for moms and sons this spring and spots are filling up fast! The Mom & Son Fiesta will be on Friday, May 2 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. This sizzling night will be filled of special memories that include dinner, dessert, music by a professional DJ, dancing and activities. The event is for boys three to 12 years old and their moms, stepmoms, grandmas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or get decked out for this special event. A photo of each couple will be taken and ready for pick-up the following Wednesday at the Susnig Center. Feel free to bring your camera for snap shots of the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those moms that are extra special and blessed with multiple sons between the age of three to 12, all are welcome for the per person fee. The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited and registration must be completed by Friday, April 25, 2014 by 3pm!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

Photo 6 caption: Steven Trochuck, then 8, and mom, Claire Trochuck are all smiles while dancing the night away at the 2013 Mom & Son Spring Swing.

