ALTON - The Alton High Class of 1968 is searching for classmates to attend the upcoming 50th high school reunion.

It will be held at Woodlands Golf Course on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, to coincide with an additional event for all classes of Alton and Marquette from the 1960s to be held at Mac's the next night on Belle Street between the bar and Riverbender.com building. Larry Goss, who is one of four administrators for the Facebook group, Alton High School Class of 1968, said he is looking for as many as 400 people to join the group.

"We need people to know we have a venue and time, and we need to know if they're interested," Goss said. "So far, about 90 have joined, but over 1,000 have clicked on it or saw it, so I want to know who is seeing it and not joining."

Of those 400, Goss said he has discovered nearly 75 have perished along the way. He said he is trying to spread the word so those who may want to come enjoy the evening can do so. He said he is hoping to get people from out of town to come to the event and the subsequent All-60's Party the next day.

The event at Woodlands will be mostly an appetizer and dessert affair with a cash bar, Goss said. He said anyone wanting to join the event should join the Facebook group, at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1116965678457830/

