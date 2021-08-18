GRAFTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project is calling for volunteers for the Fall 2021 Pere Marquette Preservation Project. The Pere Marquette Park Preservation Project, which will take place from October 15 to 17, has been restoring historically significant cabins in the Park’s Upper group camps since 2012. Local carpenters, roofers, and interested volunteers are invited to register for the event by October 1.

Over the years, volunteers have restored enough structures to keep Camp Ouatoga open to the public. This year, the Three Rivers Project will be restoring Unit Lodge #3 of Camp Ouatoga in their ongoing efforts to restore and protect public lands like the Pere Marquette Park Upper Group Camps. If you are a business or organization that is involved in community service projects, this is a great opportunity to make a difference.

“We hope to recruit skilled carpenters and roofers to volunteer their efforts for a work day up in the camp to help us achieve our goal to restore Unit Lodge #3 in Camp Ouatoga in our 2021 Cabin Restoration Campaign,” says event organizer and Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project co-coordinator Virginia Woulfe-Beile. “This project is a great way to get involved in the local community while also lending a hand to the Sierra Club’s mission to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet.”

