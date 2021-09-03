ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) are calling for volunteers to support the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival River Clean-up.

The river clean-up, which will be held from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 25, is part of the Three Rivers Project and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s ongoing conservation work. Volunteers and staff will work together to rid the islands and shorelines of the beautiful Mississippi River of trash and debris. Interested community members should sign up to volunteer at the clean-up by September 23.

“To date, the Mississippi Earthtones Festival River Clean up has netted over 36 tons of trash and has recycled 8 tons of recyclable materials”, said Christine Favilla, Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator. “As we look forward to another successful year of conservation work, we ask that each volunteer determine their comfort level when participating in in-person activities with the public at this time. Masks will be mandatory during the boat ride and during check-in, and we will maintain social distancing as much as possible. Volunteers’ safety is paramount and we appreciate the community’s cooperation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This important conservation work is made possible by our partners, including the Beasley Fish Brothers, the Audubon Center at Riverlands, National Public Lands Day, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

“The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) is proud to partner with Sierra Club Illinois to contribute to educating the public about the health of our great rivers,” says Sarah Fisher, Director of Environmental Education at NGRREC. “The river clean-up scheduled in honor of National Public Lands Day is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and give back to the rivers that sustain us. Through community volunteerism and education, we can help facilitate meaningful impacts on our public lands and waterways.”

Volunteers will receive a free boat ride, lunch, and t-shirt! Interested community members can learn more about the river clean-up and register to participate at sc.org/MEF_RiverCleanUp21.

About the Sierra ClubThe Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

More like this:

Related Video: