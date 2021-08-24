ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for volunteers to support the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. The event is free, family-oriented, and open to the public -- made possible by hundreds of wonderful volunteers! Interested community members can sign up to volunteer an hour or two of their time at the event.

Volunteer support is needed for a variety of festival tasks, including but not limited to: staffing the information booth, managing the stage and supporting various musical acts, and directing festival-goers to proper recycling stations. All volunteers will receive snacks and a free t-shirt. To learn more about volunteering at the Mississippi Earthtones Festival or to sign up for a shift, visit https://sc.org/MEF21volunteer. More information about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival can be found at www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

“Each year, we rely on hundreds of wonderful volunteers that give their time in planning, setting up, supporting, and cleaning up the festival,” says Sara McGibany, event co-organizer and Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “Volunteers are needed for both the festival itself and the Mississippi River clean-up the following weekend on September 25, so stay tuned for more information on the latter if you’re interested in cleaning up our wonderful river! The Mississippi Earthtones Festival brings out the best of our community and couldn’t happen without the support of our volunteers.”

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

About Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is a community based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Alton’s Downtown district into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

