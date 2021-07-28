Call for Vendors for 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are seeking sponsors, exhibitors, and vendors for the 15th Annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival. The festival, which will be held on Saturday, September 18 from 12:00 to 10:00 PM, attracts thousands of community members and tourists to Downtown Alton to celebrate Illinois watersheds through art, music, and conservation. Conservation-based organizations and eco-friendly businesses, artists, and makers are invited to apply for booth space or sponsor the event by 5:00 PM on August 6 to showcase their products and services. The festival attracts approximately 5,000 attendees to enjoy live music, 50+ educational booths, and art displays, as well as great local food and beverages. Exhibitors, vendors, and sponsors will have the opportunity to get their products and services in front of a large crowd while also promoting broad community commitment to protecting the Mississippi River and local natural resources. Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply for booth space via this submission form by 5:00 PM on August 6. More information about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival can be found at www.facebook.com/ EarthtonesFestival. “One of the priorities of the Mississippi Earthtones Festival is to showcase our region’s environmental organizations and eco-friendly local businesses,” says Sara McGibany, event co-organizer and Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic hardship over the past year, it’s especially important to us this year to uplift businesses that are working to create a more sustainable community. We encourage “green” businesses and organizations to apply to be a vendor at the festival, and invite the community to join us for an exciting day exploring the wide variety of locally-owned businesses on Broadway.” For more click: Article continues after sponsor message www.facebook.com/ EarthtonesFestival

About the Sierra Club The Sierra Club is America's largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org. About Alton Main Street Alton Main Street is a community-based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Alton's Downtown district into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.downtownalton.com.