GODFREY - The Three Rivers Project of the Sierra Club, in conjunction with Community Cultivators and the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department, seeks proposals for a site-specific sculpture at the Jaime Hines Prairie at LaVista. Artists working in the design, construction and installation of outdoor sculpture are invited to submit proposals for a budget of $2,000 to be unveiled in late summer 2021. There is no entry fee.

“This sculpture will be placed near the new prairie at LaVista park to raise awareness of the vital importance of the role of prairies in maintaining the health of our eco-systems,” said Christine Favilla, co-founder of the Jamie Hines Prairie at LaVista Park. “Prairies are intimately dependent on pollinators which are now on the decline due to habitat loss, chemical use, invasive species, and disease.” This project is site specific and it needs to pair well with the existing sculpture by the Butterfly Project but does not have to be the same style.

What: Call for Art Proposals for permanent placement of an outdoor sculpture exploring native Illinois prairies. Open to Artists from Madison, Jersey, or Calhoun Counties

Theme: “Plight of the Prairie: pollinate, collaborate, create, celebrate!”

Where: La Vista Park at 2421 West Delmar in Godfrey, IL 62035

When: Submission deadline April 16, 2021. Proposals will be accepted on-line before 5pm. Art installed by mid-July

Budget: $2,000 available for the creation, development, and placement of the winning sculpture. Funded by the Sierra Club’s Three Rivers Project and the Community Cultivators.

Register:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScQLKC6iMmzzekL7nyirHFqQcaTiRUcR8iwcae91-_e_eje9w/viewform?usp=sf_link

This sculpture is a project within the Sierra Club Illinois Monarch Campaign aimed at planting an additional 150 Million milkweed stems. The education and outreach portions of the Monarch Campaign also include Small Pollinator Pocket Grants for residents, free milkweed stems, access to free webinars on how to plant native pollinator plants, and the designing and purchasing of informational park signage for the 3 main Sierra Club pollinator gardens and prairies in the Riverbend.

