ALTON - The Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are calling for proposals for artist grants for the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

The festival, which will be held from 12:00 to 10:00 PM on Saturday, September 18, brings together thousands of community members in celebration of the Mississippi River through art, music, and conservation. Local artists are invited to submit proposals via this form by August 27 to fill the festival grounds with beauty and creativity while enhancing the festival for visitors through interactive art experiences.

The Mississippi Earthtones Festival is held annually as part of the state of Illinois’ “It’s Our River Day”, an initiative to celebrate Illinois watersheds through education, recreation, and conservation. This year, the festival’s theme is metamorphosis. Local artists of all types are invited to submit a proposal via this submission form by August 27 for the chance to receive a $300 grant to build an art installation on the festival’s grounds. Street artists, textile artists, fashion designers, and makers of products from upcycled and natural materials are especially encouraged to apply. More information about the Mississippi Earthtones Festival can be found at www.facebook.com/EarthtonesFestival.

“After spending over a year in a cocoon of sorts, I’m thrilled that this year’s theme is metamorphosis,” says event co-organizer and Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project co-coordinator Christine Favilla. “This year’s theme for the Mississippi Earthtones Festival connects beautifully to our mission to conserve, protect the environment, and enjoy the great outdoors. I’m excited to see what artists will come up with to represent the community’s metamorphosis.”

About the Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with more than 3.8 million members and supporters. In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.

About Alton Main Street

Alton Main Street is a community based, not-for-profit, volunteer-led organization dedicated to securing the economic vitality and aesthetic quality of the historic downtown district. Since 1994, Alton Main Street has led volunteer efforts to transform Alton’s Downtown district into a thriving commercial and residential center through education, historic preservation, and coordination of social, economic, and beautification activities. To learn more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

