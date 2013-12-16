Call for Photos for Two Rivers NWR Photography Exhibit
Area amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit wildlife photos for a wildlife photography exhibit to be held at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Jan. 6-11.
The photography exhibit will culminate with a Winter Open House at the refuge Visitor Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Photographers may submit up to two original photographs of wildlife and/or natural landscapes taken in Calhoun, Jersey or Greene counties.
Photos must be submitted with the photographer’s name, address, phone number, photo caption including where the photo was taken and a signed photography release form by Friday, Jan. 3 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013. Photography release forms can be
downloaded from the Two Rivers NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Rivers or are available at the refuge Visitor Center.
This exhibit is free to view and will be open to the public 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6-10 and during the Jan. 11 open house.
For more information about the refuge open house and photography exhibit, visit the refuge website or call 618-883-2524.
