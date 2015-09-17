Brussels, Ill.- Area amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit photos for a wildlife photography exhibit to be held at Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge Oct. 13-17.

The photography exhibit will culminate with an Open House event at the refuge Visitor Center Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Photographers may submit up to two original photographs of wildlife and/or natural landscapes taken in Calhoun, Jersey or Greene counties.

Photos must be submitted with the photographer’s name, address, phone number, photo caption including where the photo was taken and a signed photography release form by noon Oct. 8 to TwoRivers@fws.gov or mail to HC 82 Box 107, Brussels, IL 62013. Photography release forms can be downloaded from the Two Rivers NWR website at www.fws.gov/refuge/Two_Riversor are available at the refuge Visitor Center.

This exhibit is free to view and will be open to the public 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 13-16 and during the Oct. 17 open house.

For more information about the refuge open house and photography exhibit, visit the refuge website or call 618-883-2524.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Dec 15, 2023 - “Winter On The River” Photography Contest Deadline Extended

Oct 23, 2023 - IDNR Reminds Hunters Of State And Federal Sites Open For 2023 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Opportunities

Sep 29, 2023 - Illinois Fall Trout Season Opens Oct. 21 In Locations Statewide

Aug 27, 2023 - “Unfiltered Lens” Photo Exhibit At LC Showcases Civil Rights, Vietnam Era Photographer

Oct 16, 2023 - L&C To Celebrate Opening Of 2023 Art Faculty Exhibition

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.