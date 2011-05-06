Accepting entries through May 30, 2011

Notification sent by June 12, 2011

Accepted work must be delivered between June 30 - July 5, 2011

Exhibition opens July 12, and runs through August 21, 2011

Opening Reception

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday, July 15, 2011 5:00 – 8:00 PM

This year’s juror is Noah Kirby, a professional sculptor and senior lecturer of sculpture at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a cofounder of Six Mile Sculpture Works, a non-profit institution dedicated to preserving, promoting, and expanding our sculptural and industrial heritage and the link between them.

Jacoby Arts Center’s Juried Art Exhibition is open to artists residing in Illinois and Missouri who are 18 years of age or older. All entries must be original 2-D or 3-D work, completed in the last two years. Artwork previously shown at the Jacoby Arts Center is ineligible.

Entry forms are available at the Jacoby Arts Center during business hours or online at www.jacobyartscenter.org

The Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesday through Saturday 10- 4; Sunday, noon to 4; and is located just off the Clark Bridge between Ridge and Henry Streets.

For more information please call 618-462-5222 or visit our web site, www.jacobyartscenter.org.





More like this: