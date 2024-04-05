ROXANA - Calista Stahlhut has been a fixture in the Roxana Shells girls softball lineup for four years now. She is off to a sensational start both as a pitcher and at bat.

Stahlhut has been dominant on both the mound and at the plate this year for the Shells nearly every game. She is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

Stahlhut’s father, Wade, is the head girls softball coach for Roxana. He said Calista has been very strong at the plate so far this season. Calista has been part of the group that has helped create such a strong lineup for Roxana this season, who should make a run this time around in the post-season.

Calista is an outstanding athlete and was top-notch as an outside hitter for Roxana this past season in girls volleyball.

“She is off to a strong start on the mound and at the plate,” Coach Stahlhut said. “She is focused on her senior year and wants to do well for the team and see the team be successful. Even with our small group they are really gelling together and are having a good time together. They will be fun to watch through the whole season.”

Calista recently committed to St. Louis Community College and will play girls softball. Coach Stahlhut said she is excited about the decision and wants to go into a medical sonography career and that is part of her associate’s degree at the school. She also loves the coaching staff and players on the squad, the coach added.

“They were very welcoming for Calista,” he said. “She is excited to compete for them next season.”

Calista Stahlhut

