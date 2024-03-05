JERSEY - Sophomore Cali Breden provided a spark throughout the 2023-2024 season for the Jersey girls' basketball squad with her ballhandling, defensive efforts, and points and rebounds contributions.

Cali averaged 5.3 points a game and 2.5 assists per game, 3.2 rebounds a contest and 1.1 steals a game. The Jersey girls' basketball team had an impressive season under head coach Caleb Williams, posting a 21-12 overall record.

Cali scored 13 points and shot 75 percent from the three-point range in a contest against Highland late in the season. She had 12 points in a game before that against West Central and also 12 points in an earlier game against Jacksonville.

Cali is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School.

Jersey head girls coach Caleb Williams expects Breden to be one of the Panthers' better players as she approaches her junior year in 2024-2025.

"She played a lot of minutes this year," he said. "She returned this year after a solid freshman year. She can handle the ball and score and much more."

Breden will likely fill some of the scoring and leadership of the squad with the upcoming graduation of all-stater Tessa Crawford.

Again congrats, to Cali on her Sparklight Internet Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

