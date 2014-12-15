Calhoun drives the ball against Carlinville in a Saturday game. Calhoun won the contest easily 62-44. (Angie Kizer/For Riverbender.com)

Calhoun improved to 3-0 Saturday at Hardin with a 62-44 win, a strong second half performance against Carlinville, outscoring the Cavaliers 23-11 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the final quarter.

Warriors’ coach Ryan Graner said his team got off to a slightly slow start, but after a short time in the locker room at halftime, the players responded and started penetrating Carlinville’s zone defense.

“The boys responded much better in the second half,” he said. “We were more aggressive and a little too tentative in the first half, being a little complacent. We picked up the tempo in the third quarter and swung things in our favor.”

Mitchell Bick led the Warriors with 26 points, followed by Gus Baalman with 21 points.

“Mitchell and Gus had pretty solid nights,” Graner said. “Gus showed diligence and stuck with it. Mitchell showed great leadership in taking it to the basket.”

Joeb Easterday led Carlinville with 12 points; Adam Walton had 10 points.

Blake Booth added five points for Calhoun; Sam Barczewski had four points; Wes Klocke and Brandon Fraley rounded out Calhoun’s scoring with three points.

Calhoun has a big week ahead this week, playing at West Central on Tuesday and at home against Brussels on Friday.

Calhoun 62 Carlinville 44

Calhoun 12 10 23 17 62

Carlinville 10 14 11 10 44

Calhoun - Wes Klocke 1 (1-2) 3 Mitch Bick 11 (3-6) 26 Brandon Fraley 1 (1-2) 3 Blake Booth 2 (0-0) 5 Sam Barczewski 2 (0-0) 4 Gus Baalman 9 (3-4) 21

Carlinville – Adam Walton 4 (2-3) 10 Jamison 2 (2-4) 6 Robinson 1 (1-2) 3 Myles 2 (0-0) 4 McClain 1 (0-0) 3 J. Easterday 3 (0-0) 6 Joeb Easterday 6 (0-0) 12

3 pointers Calhoun 2 (Bick, Booth) Carlinville 1 (McClain)

JV Score: Calhoun 69, Carlinville 32

Calhoun players huddle prior to the start of the Carlinville matchup on Saturday. (Angie Kizer/For RiverBender.com)

