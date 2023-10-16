GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WAVERLY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN WINNING STREAK GOES TO 30 BEFORE LOSING WAVERLY FINAL TO PETERSBURG PORTA: The girls volleyball team at Hardin Calhoun saw their winning streak go to 30 matches in a row, but in the final of the Waverly Invitational tournament, the Warriors lost to Petersburg PORTA to end their winning streak.

In the group stage on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, the Warriors won over Virden North Mac 25-15. 25-11. then defeated New Berlin 25-14, 25-19. On Saturday, Calhoun won over Augusta Southeastern 25-15 and 25-12, then got past Pittsfield 25-13, 25-14, but lost in the final to PORTA 25-18. 22-25. 15-11.

Melissa Zipprich, the Calhoun head girls' volleyball coach, said overall she was extremely happy with how her squad played over the weekend in the Waverly Tournament.

"Even though we got second place, we played our hearts out and I couldn't have asked for any more," she said.

Delani Klaas, Lacy Pohlman and Kate Zipprich made the all-tournament team.

Coach Zipprich made these comments: "Friday's pool play consisted of wins against North Mac and New Berlin. Kate Zipprich led with 9 kills in each game. Delani Klaas added 9 also against North Mac and 6 against New Berlin. Joy Hurley with 6 and 7 kills. Kate added 5 blocks against New Berlin. Josie Hoagland and Delani Klaas both had 15 digs in the 2 games.

"We finished pool play Saturday morning with wins against Southeastern and Pittsfield. Kate and Delani both recorded 15 kills in the 2 games with Joy Hurley adding 13. Delani Klaas led the defense with 24 digs.

"In the championship game against Porta was a tough battle. Delani Klaas led with 12 kills and Kate Zipprich and Joy Hurley added 7 each. Josie had an amazing game in the back with 19 digs and 17 serve receives with no errors."

The Warriors are 30-1 and conclude their regular season this week, playing at Payson conclude their regular season this week, playing at Payson Seymour on Tuesday and at Jersey on Wednesday.

