HARDIN – Hardin-Calhoun has been working to rebuild under a dedicated coaching staff and return the team to the type of team it was back in the 1990s.

The Warriors took a major step in that rebuilding process on Friday, slipping by Concord-Triopia, always a stellar team, 34-28.

“It was a nail biter coming down to the end,” Warrior coach Aaron Elmore said. “I think our kids are starting to respond to us. All we need is confidence.”

The Warriors recovered the ball with 50 seconds left to preserve the win.

Calhoun's Wes Klocke scored two rushing touchdowns and one with a reception. Blake Booth ran for one touchdown and tossed another to Klocke. Ty Bick scored the other Calhoun touchdown. Klocke also had 13 tackles on the defensive side of the game.

Elmore describes Klocke as a “special player.”

Calhoun jumped out to a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, Triopia tied it at halftime at 20-20 and the game remained tied at 28-28 at the end of three. Calhoun scored its final touchdown on a 40-yard run by Booth with 10:30 left in the game.

Calhoun rushed 29 times for 272 yards and Triopia rushed 60 times for 245 yards.

Calhoun passed for 59 yards and Triopia 48 yards. Booth had 12 carries for 79 yards; Klocke had four carries rushing for 78 yards and White had seven carries for 19 yards. Bick rushed six times for 35 yards. Booth was 3-of-6 passing for one touchdown. Klocke had two receptions for 46 yards; Bick had one reception for 13 yards.

