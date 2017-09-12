HARDIN-CALHOUN 27-27-25, CARROLLTON 29-25-17: Calhoun came off the deck in a close first-game loss to upend Carrollton 27-29, 27-25, 25-17 Monday evening.

Junie Zirkelbach paced Calhoun with a 12-assist, 11-point, eight-kill night with Sophie Lorton adding 20 digs, Alexis Klocke had 10 kills with three blocks and Holly Baalman five kills and three blocks.

Calhoun girls coach Kerry Lorton said her Lady Warriors never gave up Monday night.

“After being down big in Game 1, they came back to win 29-27. Lexi and Holly were strong at the net blocking and Junie helped with her hitting and Sophie dive after dive. It was a great matchup.”

The Hawks’ head girls volleyball coach Daniel Campbell said: “It’s a lesson learned. We still have multiple chances to win the conference and excel; it depends on how fight back after this one.”

The Warriors improved to 5-5 while the Hawks fell to 3-1 overall.

