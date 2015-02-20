It has been a storybook season for Calhoun's girls basketball team with the Lady Warriors netting their 30th win on Thursday night and advancing to the IHSA Class 1A Salem Super-Sectional.

Calhoun thumped New Athens 62-34 on Thursday night to win the Okawville Regional. The Lady Warriors improved to 30-2.

"The girls did an excellent job," Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said. "The stakes were high. We made a couple good runs during the game. We dominated the boards. Our size is every opponent's problem. We did an exceptional job blocking out. The girls are working extremely hard."

Grace Baalman and Emma Baalman controlled the game inside with 17 and 15 rebounds, respectively. Emma Baalman led the the team with 25 points; Grace Baalman added 14 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Calhoun's Courtney Holland stepped up on defense for Calhoun and held New Athens' best player to only two points. Kassidy Klocke also contributed nine points for Calhoun.

Calhoun plays Steeleville-Sparta at 7 p.m. Monday night.

Baalman said Steeleville-Sparta apparently has losses to both New Athens and Lebanon. He said he would dig in with his team today to prepare for Monday night.

"Our girls worked extremely hard during the season and in the off season and put themselves in this position," Baalman said. "They are a great group of girls who fit the true definition of team basketball. The girls all get along and are just an incredible group."

More like this: