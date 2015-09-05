BEARDSTOWN - Blake Booth celebrated his birthday in grand style on Friday night with three rushing touchdowns and tossing another touchdown pass to Wes Klocke in a 30-8 Hardin-Calhoun win over Beardstown.

“Blake had a good game,” said Calhoun coach Aaron Elmore. “He played like a leader tonight.”

Elmore said his team came out a little flat and Beardstown took “it to us” a bit.

“We played better defense the second half,” he said. “The scored their touchdown on our junior varsity defense.”

Tim Nelson, the Calhoun defensive coordinator who was not available for the game after recent surgeries, said he listened to the game and quite proud of Coach Elmore, Booth and the team.

“It was a great win!,” he said. “I know the kids wanted to win for Coach Elmore because he left Beardstown to come back to Calhoun to coach. It was also a great birthday gift to Blake.”

