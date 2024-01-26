Audrey Gilman, a 6-foot junior, and Kate Zipprich, a 6-foot-1 junior, led the Warriors in scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively. Sophomore Sadie Kiel had eight points, Claire Hagen had five points, Gracie Klaas four points and Bralyn Lammy added two points. Grace Bekeske had 13 points to led Staunton, followed by Samantha Anderson and Lilly Bandy with nine points, Ele Feldmann with eight points and Evin Frank had two points.

Zipprich had 12 rebounds and Gilman collected 11 rebounds, both big statistics in the highly competitive game.

Freshman Lammy showed she is as calm as can be on the court in her first year in high school with a game-winning field goal, Coach Hellen said. Gilman had 11 points in the Calhoun point outbreak in the first period.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Staunton missed a field goal attempt and was able to scramble for a three-pointer that was tipped by Kate Zipprich to finish the game,” Coach Hellen said.

Kiel was four of six from the floor and also handed out three assists and played a pivotal role in the game, Hillen said. Zipprich also had four steals and four assists, and other keys for Calhoun.

The Warriors' victory sets up a rival battle in the Lady Hawk Invite championship between Calhoun and Carrollton in a 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, tip-off. More about the championship matchup in a preview for Saturday's Riverbender.com.

More like this: