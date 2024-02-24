CARROLLTON - In the Carrollton Regional Boys Basketball final, Calhoun-Brussels defeated the host Hawks 54-43 to move on to the North Greene Sectional, and will play against Springfield Calvary, who won over Jacksonville Routt Catholic in the New Berlin final 60-53, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, with the tip-off also coming at 7 p.m. The sectional final takes place at 7 p.m. on March 1, 2024.

Lane Ellerman led Calhoun in scoring against the Hawks with 23 points, Jack Webster added 11 points, then Conner Longnecker had eight points. Jack Zipprich had seven points for the Warriors and Chase Caselton had five points.

Konner Campbell led Carrollton with 11 points, Caleb Howard had 10 points, Carson Grafford and Charlie Stumph had seven points apiece, Carter Randolph and Bryalon Rhodes each contributed four points.

Calhoun head boys coach Casey Longnecker said it was a great win for his Warriors.

"We are still a relatively young team and different guys step up for us in games and practice," he said. "I couldn't be prouder of this bunch from top to bottom. Tonight, freshman Lane Ellerman had a great offensive night. Junior Jack Webster hit some bvig shots off the bench including a big one and put back late. Senior Chase Caselton was a beat rebounding."

The Warriors are now 22-11, while Carrollton concludes its season at 14-16.

Calhoun 54 Carrollton 43

Calhoun 14. 12. 14. 13 54

Carrollton 15. 11. 8. 9. 43

Scoring

Calhoun - Chase Caselton 5, Jack Zipprich 7, Lane Eilerman 23, Jack Webster 11, Conner Longnecker 8

Carrollton - Caleb Howard 10, Carson Grafford 7, Charlie Stumph 7, Konner Campbell 11, Carter Randolph 4, Braylon Rhodes 4

3 pointers

Calhoun 3 (Webster 2, Eilerman 1)

Carrollton 4 (Howard 2, Grafford, Stumph)

Fouls

Calhoun 11

Carrollton 16

