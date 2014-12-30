Calhoun’s height and solid shooting was too much for Southwestern in Tuesday’s Jersey Holiday Tourney championship, with the Lady Warriors winning 78-60.

Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said the Lady Warriors fought hard through the tournament and the defensive effort was “excellent.”

“Being the smallest team in the field and competing at a high level gives some insight on how special this group is,” he said. “Our record of 14-2 is just a number, but the important thing is this group is continuing to improve in every aspect of the game. I thought our guard play was much improved. We were able to handle some of the pressure up front and knock down some big outside shots.”

Maddy Greeling set a Southwestern girls record with 37 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She did everything she could to keep us in the game,” Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said. “It was an awesome performance by Maddy. She is a competitor. We had a couple of runs where we were within eight or nine points, but every time they took it away from us.”

The Southwestern coach said with Calhoun’s height and shooting from the outside like they did, most teams will not match up well.

“We had difficulties with their size and they hit from the outside and made it almost futile for us.”

Southwestern falls to 17-2 with the defeat.

More like this: