DUPO - The Calhoun girls' volleyball team continued its historic season with a 25-10, 25-18 win over Marissa-Coulterville in the IHSA Class 1A regional Wednesday evening at the Dupo High gym.

The Warriors are now 34-1 on the season and advance to the final on Thursday for the right to move on to the Nokomis sectional next week.

Calhoun was dominant throughout the entire match, except for a time when the Meteors rallied to come close, but the Warriors came back to take the second set and the match.

"We relaxed a little too much in the second set," said Calhoun head coach Melissa Zipperich, "and had a few too many errors, but we were able to recover."

Josie Hoagland served up 12 points and five aces for the Warriors, while Lacy Pohlman had eight points and four aces and also had 18 assists and six digs, Joy Hurley had four digs, Delani Klaas had nine kills, Audrey Gilman had four kills and Kate Zipprich had three blocks. Pohlman recently achieved a career milestone with 1,000 assists in her time with the Warriors.

Calhoun plays Waterloo Gibault Catholic, a 25-22, 26-28, 25-21 winner over Father McGivney Catholic in the second semifinal, in the final Thursday at 6 p.m. The Hawks are now 19-17, while the Griffins finish their season at 21-16 and the Meteors end their season at 15-17.

