Calhoun took first place in the Carrollton Tourney with a 54-44 triumph over Civic Memorial on Saturday night.

Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said it was a great team effort in the championship victory.

"It was a great atmosphere and a great win against a quality opponent," he said. "I thought our girls did a good job at keeping the game at our pace. Klocke did a nice job of knocking down some big shots."

Kassidy Klocke led Calhoun with 20 points; Grace Baalman added 14 points. Allie Troeckler had 13 points to lead CM.

