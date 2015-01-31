Calhoun tops Civic Memorial in Carrollton Tourney title game
Calhoun took first place in the Carrollton Tourney with a 54-44 triumph over Civic Memorial on Saturday night.
Calhoun coach Aaron Baalman said it was a great team effort in the championship victory.
"It was a great atmosphere and a great win against a quality opponent," he said. "I thought our girls did a good job at keeping the game at our pace. Klocke did a nice job of knocking down some big shots."
Kassidy Klocke led Calhoun with 20 points; Grace Baalman added 14 points. Allie Troeckler had 13 points to lead CM.
