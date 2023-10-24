CLASS 1A AT DUPO

The IHSA girls volleyball playoffs started up on Monday, and for Calhoun, it started off big as the Warriors defeated host Dupo 25-7, 25-8, while Marissa-Coulterville won over Okawville 26-24, 26-24.

Calhoun was led by Delani Klaas with nine kills and Audrey Gilman added four kills. Lacy Pohlman had 18 assists. Josie Hoagland had 12 aces, Pohlman had 8 aces and McKenzie Baalman 5 aces.

Calhoun goes to 32-1 and advances to the semifinals on Wednesday against the now 14-16 Meteors in the first match on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Tigers' season ends at 2-23, while the Rockets were eliminated at 13-20.

Father McGivney Catholic faces Lebanon in the Dupo Regional at 6 p.m. and Waterloo Gibault Catholic meets New Athens at 7 p.m.