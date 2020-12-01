HARDIN - Car burglaries are rare in the Village of Hardin, but on Monday night, there were three vehicle break-ins and a vehicle stolen.

The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside.

Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Weishaupt encouraged anyone with ring camera footage or any information about the car break-ins to contact the Calhoun Sheriff’s Office at (618) 576-2417. He said the car break-ins are being investigated by the sheriff's office.

“We had multiple car burglaries over a several block area,” Chief Deputy Weishaupt said.

